‘You can't get another life': Tampa evacuees heed warnings to leave ahead of Milton

A sense of calm determination could be felt in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, as families readied their cars to head out of the path of Hurricane Milton.

Many wasted no time, gassing up before dawn and making plans to evacuate or ride out the storm with family.

"You can get another house and material things," resident Dorothy Authur said. "You can't get another life."

On the heels of Helene, sandbags are back up in downtown Tampa and gas canisters are going home, as residents are stunned to be facing another storm so soon.

"It's hard to honestly put into words, because Tampa's been lucky for so long," resident Diana Davila said. "It's just hard to kind of comprehend really."

Just off of Interstate 75, Luke Knickerbocker loaded groceries and supplies into the back of his car.

Tampa’s Florida Aquarium marched nine African penguins to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, as well as a collection of sea turtles, moon jellies and endangered corals.

"We've got some plates, we've got some chips... tools to be able to do yard work and things," he said.

He's preparing to hunker down with his wife and their five children for several days if necessary.

"We definitely have to be wise, and I'm grateful for just knowing that God is with us," he said. "So we're looking out and preparing for them, and preparing ourselves so that we can take of not just our family but also our neighbors as well."