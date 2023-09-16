‘You don't know if your baby's going to live': Family returns to Broward NICU after son's recovery

Charles West celebrated his first birthday in July and returned to Broward Health on Friday to celebrate the milestone, made possible by the care of health professionals in the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

That's where Chavi, as he's known, spent the first nearly three weeks of his life, after being born at 35 weeks. Although he weighed more than than the average premature baby -- weighing in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces -- there were other concerns that require lifesaving care.

"He was a very, very active baby during pregnancy, so I could tell the difference between that activity, and when he stopped moving. I knew that there was a problem," mother Gaby West, who also works as the Vice President of International Services and Global Operations for Broward Health, told NBC6. "It was absolutely terrifying."

With a toddler at home, Gaby West and her husband knew that this second pregnancy would be higher risk because she was 35 years old at the time and had a pre-existing condition.

"I knew I had to do my research. I knew that the odds were stacked against me. I knew that it was going to be an uphill battle," Gaby West said. "His lungs were not fully developed. So there is no family photo of when the baby's delivered. He was swiftly taken."

The medial staff at Broward Health's NICU stepped in. The Wests were able to monitor the latest addition to their family through a camera in their son's hospital isolette, providing a 24/7 look at the loved one who was not yet ready to come home.

"Sometimes, you don't know if your baby's going to live or not. That period of time is indescribable," Dr. Johny Tryzmel said. "Knowing that you can help, and knowing that you actually are part of the team that's going to make that happen, get a great outcome, it's really what drives us."

The Wests said that they had not been back to the NICU since Chavi passed the "car seat test" and was finally able to go home with them. So, on Friday, it was an emotional reunion with the doctors and nurses who helped save his life. The 1-year-old giggled as he played high-five and read with the NICU team, and appeared to recognize their voices.

"Can you have it all? Can you have a successful career? Can you have a health family, and start one later in life?" Gaby West said, reflecting on her decision to wait to start a family. "The answer is, 'yes,' as long as you have a team like the one here at Broward Health Medical Center, a solid foundation."