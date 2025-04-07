‘You just let him get in the car?': 1 arrested after Rolls-Royce stolen from luxury Miami condos

A suspect accused of stealing a Rolls-Royce from a Miami neighborhood was arrested on Sunday, police said.

According to Miami police, the theft of the $400,000 Black Badge Rolls-Royce happened in a matter of minutes that same morning at the luxury Paraiso Bayviews condominiums in Edgewater.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The vehicle's owner, Jonathan Sanchez, said he was heading to an urgent care center when he moved the car from his parking spot to the valet area.

He said he ran upstairs to get something when his phone started ringing. It was the valet, saying someone had stolen his car.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I'm like, how does this happen? I gave you the car. You just let him get in the car and roll off?" Sanchez asks. "I'm furious, but what comes to mind first is just, do better."

Sanchez said surveillance images show the suspect who approached the Rolls-Royce and drove off.

"You're supposed to feel safe in your area. You're not supposed to feel like you need to safeguard your stuff," the victim said.

Sanchez said he contacted police and Rolls-Royce to track the thief. He and a friend drove around Little Haiti until they were able to track the car down to a gas station at Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Authorities said that during their investigation, detectives were able to pin the vehicle to a location where the car was and were able to take a suspect into custody.

A picture shows the subject pinned to the ground as officers handcuff him.

Sanchez got his car back—but in rough shape. He said it had been crashed into a pole several times.

"The chassis, the suspension, windows are cracked, vandalized inside," he said. "It's just sad to see that something so careless could've just been prevented by doing simple procedures."

The suspect's name or any charges they face have not been disclosed.

NBC6 had requested comment from Paraiso Bayviews about the theft.