‘You left 3 kids without their father': Wife seeks justice in Redland hit-and-run

The wife of a father of three who was killed in a hit-and-run in Redland earlier this month is speaking out as police continue their search for the driver who struck him.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of Southwest 208th Street and Southwest 194th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said 46-year-old Alexis Munoz was struck and killed by a 2022 Ford F-250 that was towing a black trailer with an orange Kubota front loader.

Alexis Munoz

After Munoz was struck, the driver got out of the F-250 and got into a small red pickup truck and fled the scene.

Munoz's wife, Sahyli Brito-Martinez, fought back tears as she spoke about her husband Monday. She said her dreams of moving to the U.S. from Cuba with her family have been shattered by his death.

"We came from Cuba like all Cubans with a dream of a better life," she said in Spanish.

Munoz had moved to the U.S. from Cuba just six months before the crash.

Brito-Martinez said her husband had just dropped her off at work when he was hit.

Police said Munoz was on a scooter at the time.

"The victim was stopped on a scooter waiting to make a left turn to his place of business, there was a vehicle coming behind him, it’s the grey Ford pickup truck that’s in the photo and he attempted to pass him on the right," Miami-Dade Police traffic homicide Det. Michael Quinones said. "He clipped him with the trailer, the victim was stuck underneath the trailer."

Quinones said the driver got out of the truck and removed Munoz's body from underneath. That's when an accomplice, a man with the nickname "Rabiche," picked up the driver in the red pickup and they fled the scene.

It's believed the driver fled the country after the hit-and-run.

"We have received information that the possible subject fled to Mexico, he has his girlfriend at the time right now is 9 months pregnant and she’s supposed to give birth at any time which we believe he is going to come back at some point," Quinones said.

Police said they're trying to locate 25-year-old Zeniel Francisco Cabrera Talavera in connection with the crash. They're also seeking "Rabiche," who was described as being between 50 and 60 years old.

Zeniel Francisco Cabrera Talavera

Munoz's wife is hoping the driver and accomplice will turn themselves in.

"Turn yourselves in, since he’s going to be a father, be thoughtful now that you left 3 kids without their father," she said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-2425.