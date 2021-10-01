‘You Should Go Ahead And Do It': South Florida Nurse Urges Others to Get Vaccinated After Battle With Covid

After battling COVID-19 for nearly three months at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Carlos Olano is finally going home.

Olano, who works as an associate nurse manager at the hospital, was rushed to the emergency room back on July 9. Nurses are calling his recovery a miracle.

The 64-year-old man has gone through intense rehab, learning how to walk, talk, and even swallow food again.

Olando was not vaccinated. He said he was battling bronchitis for several months in the spring and was told he needed to recover before receiving the COVID-19 shot.

Although it's hard for him to speak, Olando told NBC 6 he wanted to share a message with others to get vaccinated.

"You should go ahead and do it," he said. "I am one of the few who is going to go out of that door walking, without any other organ involved. You don't see that all the time."

Olando received an incredible reception and show of support from friends, colleagues, co-workers and family as he left the hospital Friday. He will be returning home with his wife of 27 years.