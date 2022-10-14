‘You Will Be Found': Family Seeks Driver After Cyclist Killed in Tamarac Hit-and-Run

Family and close friends of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac over the weekend are pleading for help from the community to find the driver responsible.

Elijah Thompson, 22, was riding his bicycle around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Northwest 47th Terrace and West Commercial Boulevard when he was struck and killed.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials believe Thompson was struck by a dark 2018-2020 Infiniti Q50, which likely has front end damage and left behind several broken pieces.

The driver of the car fled the scene as Thompson died on the ground.

Thompson's family said Friday that he was a graduate of Northeast High School in Oakland Park. They said they're gutted by his loss.

"I don’t have enough words at this time. My only child was taken from me," father Timothy Thompson said.

They're hoping the driver comes forward or a member of the public can help identify them.

"You will be found and you will pay for what you’ve done. Elijah would have stopped and called 911 if the case was the other way around," close family friend Tiffany Melendez said. "If anyone was there on the scene or saw anything, please contact us."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a funeral.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.