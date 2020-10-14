‘You Won't Get Too Far': Florida Gas Station Clerk Keeps Her Cool During Armed Robbery

Surveillance video show a Central Florida gas station worker forced to keep her cool while being the victim of an armed robbery this weekend.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday just before 11 p.m. at a Shell gas station in Valrico, just east of Tampa. The suspected robber interacted with the clerk before demanding she open the register.

The clerk told the robber she didn’t have access to open it before he is seen on camera pulling out a gun and pointing it at her. He eventually fired a shot into a shelf at the store before she eventually opens the register, allowing him to take the money and flee.

Video captures the employee telling the man, “You won’t go too far.” She was unhurt during the incident.

No information was released on the suspected robber.