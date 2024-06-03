Young boy dies after being pulled from pool at Fort Lauderdale home

A drowning investigation was underway after a young boy who was pulled from a pool at a Fort Lauderdale home died Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a child who was in a pool at a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 4th Avenue.

Officers responded and jumped into the pool to retrieve the child and immediately began lifesaving measures, officials said.

The child, a boy around 7, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said it appears the boy didn't live at the home and that the homeowner didn't know the boy.

The incident remains under investigation.

