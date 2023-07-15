Florida

Young boy drowns in canal in Southwest Miami-Dade

The child was initially reported missing, but when police arrived they found the toddler unresponsive in a canal, authorities say.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family is in mourning after a three-year-old boy drowned in a canal near a home in Goulds on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police said they found the toddler unresponsive in the canal near 11850 SW 212th St and immediately began CPR.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also present and transported the toddler, who was in critical condition, to the Baptist Homestead Hospital, where, unfortunately, the child passed away, the statement read.

Family members said the child was Kayden Frere and he was one of two kids by Jean Frere and Laeticia Elyze.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiamiSouth FloridaMiami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us