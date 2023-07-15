Young boy drowns in canal in Southwest Miami-Dade

A family is in mourning after a three-year-old boy drowned in a canal near a home in Goulds on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police said they found the toddler unresponsive in the canal near 11850 SW 212th St and immediately began CPR.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also present and transported the toddler, who was in critical condition, to the Baptist Homestead Hospital, where, unfortunately, the child passed away, the statement read.

Family members said the child was Kayden Frere and he was one of two kids by Jean Frere and Laeticia Elyze.

