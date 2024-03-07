Young burglars seen on video breaking into Hollywood smoke shop

A group of young female burglars were caught on camera breaking into a Hollywood smoke shop, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday at a store on Hollywood Boulevard near South 29th Terrace.

Surveillance video showed one of the girls smashing a window at the business with a long object.

The girl is then seen running inside and grabbing some items as an alarm goes off.

Hollywood Police said they quickly identified the suspects involved but the owner of the smoke shop decided not to prosecute.