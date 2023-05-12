Young Child Killed in Violent Crash on I-75 in Broward

Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 75 in Broward that left a young child dead Thursday afternoon.

The crash happpened around 4:30 p.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-75 just north of Sheridan Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the child, who was under 2 years old, was a passenger in a GMC SUV that was improperly stopped in the inside express lane.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Sunrise, appeared to be tending to the infant in the rear of the stopped SUV when a Ford pickup truck rear-ended them, FHP said.

The child, whose name wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire rescue crews airlifted the woman to a hospital, where her condition was unknown.

Officials haven't released the woman's name or said what her connection is to the child.

One of the two people who were in the truck was also taken to a hospital, where their condition was unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.