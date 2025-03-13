Miami-Dade County

Young church band member found shot to death in Homestead

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after a young man was found shot to death in Homestead Wednesday night.

Alvaro Funes-Salas, 24, was shot to death around 9 p.m. in the area of Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Funes-Salas was a band member at a nearby church and may have been walking to or from there when he was shot.

Investigators haven't released many details in the shooting, including a possible motive or information about a suspect or suspects.

Loved ones who went to the scene late Wednesday shared video of investigators responding and collecting evidence.

Flowers were laid at the scene of the shooting and friends and family have been posting condolences on social media about the loss of Funes-Salas.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

