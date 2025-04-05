Young Cuban boy battling rare condition dies after obtaining visa to get treatment in Miami

A young boy from Cuba who was battling a medical condition died on Saturday after he and his family received a visa to travel to South Florida for treatment.

Damir Ortiz was diagnosed with type 1 neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic condition that causes tumors on nerve tissue.

Ortiz's family confirmed his death to NBC6's sister station, Telemundo 51.

On March 12, Ortiz arrived at Nicklaus Children's Hospital after his family obtained a humanitarian visa.

It wasn't easy or cheap to get Ortiz to Miami. More than $45,000 was raised in less than 24 hours for his transportation.