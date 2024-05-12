Young girl in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool in Lauderhill

A young girl is left with critical injuries after a near-drowning in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene along NW 18th Street after family members removed the child from the pool and performed CPR, Lauderhill Police told NBC6.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews also responded and transported the girl to Broward Health Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

CID and CSI responded to the scene for further investigation, police stated.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.