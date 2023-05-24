Miami Gardens

Young Man Airlifted to Hospital, 2 Suspects Sought After Miami Gardens Shooting

By Chris Hush

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young man was airlifted to the hospital and police were searching for two suspects after a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Wednesday.

The shooting happened around noon in the 2800 block of Northwest 184th Street.

Miami Gardens Police said officers responded and found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a local hospital from the scene.

Family members said the victim is 18 and was at his girlfriend's house when the shooting happened.

They said he was taken to Aventura Hospital where he was in critical condition. His name wasn't released.

One neighbor said he heard four or five gunshots and ran to the back of his house to take cover.

Police said two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No other information was immediately known.

