Young man killed in Lauderdale Lakes club shooting identified, suspect search continues

A young man who was killed in a July 4th shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub has been identified as authorities continue to search for a suspect.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the VYPZ lounge at 4260 North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies responded to the scene, they found 29-year-old Travis Turner suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police are investigating a possible shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. NBC6's Xochitl Hernandez reports.

Officials said a woman believed to have been injured at the scene was found at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was at the club at the time of the shooting said she and others ran for their lives when they heard the gunfire.

“I hear what I thought was a gunshot. But I was thinking it came from the music, and then I heard it again, and everybody started running toward the front," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "And I was right in the front, I heard gunshots in the parking lot. It sounded like it was coming from everywhere, and I just ran. I cut up my arms, my legs."

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect or suspects.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.