Young man killed in Lauderdale Lakes club shooting identified, suspect search continues

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies responded to the scene, they found 29-year-old Travis Turner suffering from gunshot wounds

By Brian Hamacher

A young man who was killed in a July 4th shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub has been identified as authorities continue to search for a suspect.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the VYPZ lounge at 4260 North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies responded to the scene, they found 29-year-old Travis Turner suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Officials said a woman believed to have been injured at the scene was found at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was at the club at the time of the shooting said she and others ran for their lives when they heard the gunfire.

“I hear what I thought was a gunshot. But I was thinking it came from the music, and then I heard it again, and everybody started running toward the front," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "And I was right in the front, I heard gunshots in the parking lot. It sounded like it was coming from everywhere, and I just ran. I cut up my arms, my legs."

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect or suspects.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

