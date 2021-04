Miami Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Allapattah Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the complex in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 24th Street.

Officers responded and found the victim, who they said was in his early 20s, shot several times.

Fire rescue brought him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.