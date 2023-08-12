Young stars keep stepping it up in Inter Miami 

Inter Miami’s game against Charlotte last night ended in a successful 4-0 victory.

Messi’s impressive goal in the 86th minute was assisted by none other than Ecuadorian player, Leonardo Campana.

Now, who is Leonardo Campana?

Leonardo Campana initially joined Inter Miami CF on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Finally, in January 2023, Campana was offered a permanent contract with Inter Miami.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Leo Campana is a 23-year-old forward player from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

He comes from a family with a long sporting history. His father, Pablo Campana, was a professional tennis player who represented Ecuador in the 1996 Olympics. His great-grandfather was also an athlete; he won six Ecuadorian league winners' medals in the 1920s.

Soccer has also always been a part of Leo's life, as his grandfather, Isidro, was the President of the Barcelona Sporting Club for 15 years. Barcelona Sporting Club is where ‘Leo’ started his soccer career at a young age.

A historic moment in Campana’s youth career came when he led his team to victory in the 2019 South American U-20 championship, scoring an impressive six goals in just nine games.

He’s brought that same talent back with him to Inter Miami. One of Campana's brightest moments with the team came when he made history by scoring the team's first-ever hat trick in an exciting 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution.

Last night, Campana showed his strengths on the field. He was the necessary assist for teammate Lionel Messi to score the final goal of the night.

Campana made a perfect pass, ensuring Messi would hit the ball and make contact with the net.

‘Leo’ has been stepping it up, making his name known on the field since the previous game where he was chosen as the third player to score a crucial penalty shot.

His recent appointment to take this pivotal penalty shot emphasizes his growing significance within the team, their trust in his abilities, and his potential for even more remarkable achievements.

From Ecuador to the United Kingdom and now to Miami, Leonardo Campana's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

These young players, like Cremaschi, serve as an inspiration to kids, showing them that no matter how far from home or how close, your dreams can indeed come true.

Hailing from Latin America, like to Messi, sharing the field with him must be an aspiration realized.

‘Leo’ stands as living testament to the importance of embracing the trajectory of your career, for you never truly fathom where it might lead or with whom you might find yourself training with on the field.

Filling Ecuador with pride, Campana, who’s full of energy and potential, is will for sure be making more amazing passes and score goals this forthcoming season, just as he has been doing in the past.