Young teen arrested at Central Florida Starbucks while protesting extra charges for vegan milk options

A 13-year-old boy was arrested during a PETA protest at a Starbucks store in Orange County.

PETA claims the boy and his family were part of a group peacefully protesting the coffee chain over extra charges for vegan milk options.

The store's management and Orange County Sheriff's deputies ordered the protesters to leave, but the teen reportedly refused to do so.

Video released by PETA shows the teen appearing to throw something at a deputy as he was taken into custody. Cameras captured him being shoved onto a table and handcuffed.

The boy is now charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. His mother and her boyfriend are facing misdemeanor trespassing charges.