Young Woman on Bicycle Struck and Killed by Car in Plantation

A young woman was killed after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Plantation early Monday, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. University Drive.

Plantation Police officials said 20-year-old Monel Rivera, of Tamarac, was on a bicycle when she was struck by a 2003 Toyota.

Rivera was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota wasn't injured, and the incident remains under investigation, officials said.