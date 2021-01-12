‘You're Not Doing It Here': Florida Gov. Warns Against Disorderly Protests at State Capitol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning against disorderly protests at the state Capitol after the FBI sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols.

"If anything is disorderly we are gonna act very quickly, don't worry about that," DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday. "I don't care why you're doing it, you're not doing it here."

The memo, which was first reported by ABC News, includes information provided by the ATF, DEA, Defense Department, Park Police, and the U.S. Marshals, among other agencies, according to a senior law enforcement official. Some of the information came from social media, some from open source, and some from other sources of information.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

DeSantis said he hasn't received any specific information about Florida's Capitol but said the state will be ready.

"If there's any type of disorder we will have the reinforcements there," DeSantis said. "I don't know that I've gotten anything specific for it but that would not be advisable for people to want to do that in the State of Florida."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement, saying they're aware of information about possible protests at state capitols.

"FDLE and Capitol Police continue to monitor the national situation and analyze information relevant to public safety," FDLE's statement read. "We regularly collaborate with our federal, state and local partners to discuss and implement security measures that enhance public safety at Florida’s Capitol."

DeSantis also spoke about legislation he proposed in September that would impose felony-level penalties on anyone who damages property, causes injury or destroys public property during a protest. He said he believes it will be passed.

"The penalties are gonna be very swift and immediate," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also discussed last week's riot in DC, saying it was "unacceptable" and "a sad thing to see."

"I'm actually glad to see some of these people getting arrested from the DC thing because I think that the prosecutions will really make a difference,' DeSantis said.