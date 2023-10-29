You're out of luck if you live in this South Florida city during a zombie apocalypse

Could a zombie apocalypse actually happen?

Probably not, but have you ever wondered if you'd survive one? Where you live could make a big difference in whether you'll make it out alive, according to a study from Lawn Love.

The study gathered data from 200 of the biggest cities in the United States and ranked them as 2023's best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse.

How it was conducted

Lawn Love came up with a total of 30 metrics they considered essential to surviving an apocalypse, such as population density, access to "bunkers," hunting gear stores and more. Those metrics were assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and then grouped into five categories — vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, protection and mobility. Scores were then calculated out of 100 points for each city, and the city with the highest overall score ranked "best" and the lowest the "worst."

Live in South Florida? You should head here if a zombie apocalypse is imminent.

Getty Images Miami, Florida

Miami was ranked No. 4 among the best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse, with an overall score of 55.45. The Magic City was first in the study's rank of hospitals and urgent care clinics per square mile, and ranked second among access to hunting gear stores per square mile. Miami also ranked No. 5 in the highest walk score, tying with Chicago and Washington D.C.

These Broward cities have the worst chance of surviving the apocalypse

The study ranked Pembroke Pines as No. 5 among the worst cities, or No. 196 among the best, with a score of 20.99.

And finally, neighboring city Miramar was ranked dead last and crowned 2023's worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. With an overall score of 19.34, Lawn Love says suburban cities landed at the bottom for missing access to survival essentials from supermarkets to pharmacies and outdoor gear shops.

Getty Images Aerials of neighborhoods in Pembroke Pines (left) and Miramar

2023's best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse

Houston, TX New York, NY San Antonio, TX Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Chicago, IL Orlando, FL

2023's worst cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse

Miramar, FL Jackson, MS North Las Vegas, NV Paterson, NJ Pembroke Pines, FL Surprise, AZ Detroit, MI Port St. Lucie, FL Garden Grove, CA West Valley City, UT

Click here for the full study.