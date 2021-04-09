Youth Care Worker Arrested for Sexual Battery on a Minor

The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau has arrested a juvenile detention center employee for engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile inmate.

According to his complaint affidavit, 30-year-old Javontate Richardson was arrested after the victim, a 15-year-old inmate from the Miami Girl's Academy Detention Center, advised her youth care specialist that she engaged in sexual activity with Richardson, who was an employee at the facility at the time.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The youth care specialist notified management, and upon reviewing the surveillance footage, it was confirmed that incident occurred. Miami-Dade Schools Police responded and took Richardson into custody.

Richardson admitted to the victims allegations and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he has been charged with two felony charges, sexual battery on a minor by an adult and detention facility employee sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The Miami Girl's Academy Detention Center located at 3300 NW 27th Avenue, is a facility where young girls between the ages of 13 to 20 can receive individual or group therapy and psychiatric services following histories of sexual abuse, substance abuse and domestic violence trauma. Girls can remain at the facility anywhere from nine to 36 months.

If you have been a victim of Javontate Richardson or have any information, investigators urge you to contact the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300.