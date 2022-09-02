Youth Case Worker Testifies Home Life of Parkland School Shooter Was ‘Chaotic'

As the defense team tries to paint a picture of the emotional, behavioral, and intellectual hardships the Parkland school shooter has endured since before he was born, a youth case manager testified it didn’t begin and end with Nikolas Cruz.

Tiffany Forrest had Cruz and his brother Zachary as clients in 2013 while working at Henderson Behavioral Health.

She visited the Cruz home several times to assess the family dynamic and found that there was quite a bit of “dysfunction.”

“[It was] chaotic at times,” Forrest testified Friday.

Zachary would frequently pick on his older, but smaller, brother. Zachary had a juvenile arrest record for theft, and he bullied Nikolas into shoplifting too, Forrest said.

Forrest said she saw a lot of damage inside their large Parkland home including drawings and holes in the walls, a broken television and door, and furniture upholstery slashed with scissors. The damage extended outside the home to a van with a broken window.

She also noted that both boys abused their adoptive mother Lynda Cruz with profanity and disrespectful language.

“I do recall her walking around with her purse all the time because the boys would take things from her,” she said.

Lynda wanted Nikolas diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome — a developmental disorder affecting the ability to communicate and socialize — so she could get financial assistance for the counseling she could not otherwise afford, Forrest said.

“[He acted] more like an 8-year-old,” Forrest said, even though he was 14.

“At times, [Nikolas] was just babbling,” she added. “Sometimes, you didn’t really understand what he was saying.”

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The defense team is trying to show Cruz is deserving of a life prison term because of his mental and emotional instability throughout his childhood.

The state is seeking the death penalty.