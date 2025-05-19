Miami-Dade County

Zero Drownings Miami-Dade Initiative holds conference on program's success

The Zero Drownings Miami-Dade Initiative was created in 2024 to increase water safety for children and families in the county

By NBC6

Officials in Miami-Dade are holding a news conference Monday to discuss a county initiative to prevent child drownings.

During the press conference, county leaders including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will share updates from its programming, which includes free school-day swim lessons to thousands of children in the county.

The initiative will also discuss plans to expand its programs, will announce new swim providers and funders and will host a water safety demonstration.

