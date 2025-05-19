Officials in Miami-Dade are holding a news conference Monday to discuss a county initiative to prevent child drownings.

The Zero Drownings Miami-Dade Initiative was created in 2024 to increase water safety for children and families in the county.

During the press conference, county leaders including Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will share updates from its programming, which includes free school-day swim lessons to thousands of children in the county.

The initiative will also discuss plans to expand its programs, will announce new swim providers and funders and will host a water safety demonstration.