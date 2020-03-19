Zoo Miami Becomes Latest Attraction Closed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Zoo Miami has become the latest South Florida attraction to temporarily shut its doors in the wake of the current coronavirus crisis.

Officials announced the closure for an undetermined amount of time as part of a state of emergency signed by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez earlier this week that called for the closure of bars, gyms and entertainment locations during the ongoing pandemic.

Zoo Miami officials added that all tickets purchased are good for one year while adding that refunds are possible for those who contact the attraction.

“The…changes are implemented in an abundance of caution as the health and safety of residents and visitors are of the utmost importance,” communications director Ron Magill said in a statement.

Zoo Miami joins other events in the area that have either been postponed or cancelled in recent days due to the coronavirus – including Jazz in The Gardens, the Miami Open and the Miami-Dade Youth Fair.