Zoo Miami Employees Recall ‘Hectic' Moments of Saving Woman's Life

On a hot September afternoon, four Zoo Miami employees responded to a call about someone collapsing by the zoo’s tiger exhibit.

When they got there, they realized a woman had gone into cardiac arrest.

They quickly jumped into action — and on Friday, they were honored by the American Red Cross.

Now they recall that hectic moment.

“Daniella calling the fire rescue. John bringing aid. Me starting CPR. Melissa with her training,” said Jiovanni Puentes, one of the team members who's now a hero.

Daniela Perez, Melissa Llerena, John Toreno and Puentes work at the zoo and are the reason why the woman is still alive today.

“We get calls of collapsed people all the time,” Puentes said. “It's something that we experience every single day. We didn't think she was going to be, you know, in cardiac arrest.”

Perez called paramedics immediately.

"It was hectic,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is happening.'"

They jumped into action.

“Giovanni and I were on the golf cart,” Toreno said. “We arrived here and we saw that. We started tapping on her to say, ‘Hey ma’am, are you awake or awake?’ And then next thing you know, she'd have a pulse or wasn't breathing.”

They performed CPR while paramedics arrived. They took her to the hospital and the employees never heard anything about the woman again.

A few days later, they were told she was alive.

“Pretty much we were clear on what we were supposed to be doing at the moment,” Llerena said. “We worked in the most efficient way in order to save a life.”