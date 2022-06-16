Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami Euthanizes Injured Sea Turtle

The turtle's spinal cord was severely broken, resulting in no chance that the turtle could survive on its own.

By Kevin Boulandier

An injured sea turtle was euthanized by medical professionals at Zoo Miami after a CT scan found uncurbable injury to the turtle's spinal cord.

The 80-pound female sea turtle was found floating in a waterway in Coral Gables by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. Officials say the turtle was injured from a boat strike.

The turtle was transported to Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital for treatment and evaluation by the Animal Health Team.

"The turtle had several severe lacerations deep into the top of her shell and appeared to be partially paralyzed," said the press release.

After a CT Scan, Dr. Xavier Meaux of Mobile Pet Imaging and other specialists concluded that the turtle's spinal cord was severely broken, resulting in no chance that the turtle could survive on its own.

Following this conclusion by officials, Zoo Miami decided to euthanize the sea turtle.

"We hope that this sad story helps to raise awareness among boaters to be on the lookout for these threatened and endangered species so that in the future, incidents like these can be avoided," officials said.

