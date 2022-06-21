Zoo Miami Helps Grant Make-A-Wish Recipient's Dream of Day With Animals

The nonprofit Make-A-Wish is known for granting life changing wishes to critically ill children and teens across the country. On Monday, one teen got her wish granted thanks to Zoo Miami.

Allison Farley is a 17-year-old who has stood strong after undergoing surgery following her diagnosis of a brain tumor.

“It’s been rough on and off, but I have made it through,” she said.

Through it all, Farley said she made it because of her parents being by her side.

“We went through many emotions," Farley said.

Monday, Farley and her parents traveled from their home in Katy, Texas to Zoo Miami - making her wish come true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I love animals, I always have," she said. "I definitely get it from my dad since he also loves animals.“

Allison got a private tour with the zoo's ambassador, Ron Magill, and both got to get up close with the animals and even feed and pet Pete the Sloth.

“When you get these kids to come down here, facing these life challenging things in their life, just to see them smile and forget everything only for a few minutes makes my job the best," Magill said.

With 17 pets back at home, Farley said she was grateful for the day.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” she said.