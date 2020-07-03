Zoo Miami, Jungle Island Closing Down Again Amid Florida COVID Spike

As Florida continues to see large daily spikes in its coronavirus count, Miami-Dade County is taking new measures to control the outbreak, including shutting down entertainment venues like Zoo Miami and Jungle Island.

Both parks had recently reopened following initial shutdowns.

“We are disappointed to have to temporarily close Jungle Island again," said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island's president and managing director, in a press release.

"We went to great lengths to provide a safe, fun environment for our returning guests. But if we have learned anything through this experience, it is that we are resilient. We hope everyone stays safe.”

Jungle Island had just re-opened on June 25th following approval by the county. Zoo Miami had re-opened on June 1st.

In a press release Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the rollbacks along with other regulations, including a daily countywide curfew that goes into effect Friday, July 3rd.

He cited an uptick in coronavirus patients at hospitals as one of the major concerns behind the decision.

"At this time, we have plenty of beds, but some hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages," he said. "Hospitals are also experiencing an uptick in patients, and our medical professionals are seeing a rise in 18-to 34-year-olds who are getting extremely sick."