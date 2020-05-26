Zoo Miami Reopening to Guests on June 1st Amid Pandemic

A popular South Florida attraction will be reopening their doors next week amid the “new normal” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoo Miami announced it would be reopening to visitors on June 1st with a limited capacity and safety requirements in accordance with guidelines from Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Members of the zoo will be allowed in from May 27th through the 31st.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance online and a daily limit would be enforced to ensure social distancing. Masks must be worn while additional procedures being implemented include one-way only directional floor decals along with the rental of safari cycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and motorized scooters now being available online.

“We know how important Zoo Miami is to our community and we look forward to once again being able to provide a wonderful experience for the whole family, while keeping each other safe,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

Several attractions will remain closed and outside food will not be permitted. Food concessions will be open while seating areas will be placed a minimum of six feet apart.

Zoo Miami staff will have their temperature checked daily before their work shift while the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day including restrooms will be increased. Additional hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the zoo and spaced according to CDC guidelines.