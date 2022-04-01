Miami-Dade

Zoo Miami Shuts Down Monorail After Four Decades of Service

When the monorail opened in 1982 it consisted of three trains that took passengers on a 2.2-mile elevated trek around the zoo

By The Associated Press

Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami's “Zoofari" monorail system has been decommissioned after four decades of service, officials announced Friday.

When the monorail opened in 1982 it consisted of three trains that took passengers on a 2.2-mile elevated trek around the zoo. Additional trains were added in 1987 after the World's Fair in New Orleans.

The monorail was damaged in 1982 by Hurricane Andrew, and it took several months to make repairs, a news release said.

The original manufacturer went out of business and replacement parts became unavailable, the release said. In 1987, the zoo began using one of the trains for parts to keep the others moving.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But it eventually became cost-prohibitive to maintain the system and officials made the decision to close it down.

The monorail's track will be removed from the zoo, possibly by the end of the year, officials said.

The zoo has several other means of transportation, including regular tram tours and safari cycle rentals.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeZoo Miamizoofari
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us