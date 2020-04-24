Several tigers living at a South Florida zoo were given tests this week that came back negative for coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic.

Officials from Zoo Miami said the animals were given the test after showing symptoms, including being lethargic and suffering from loss of appetite, that have been associated with the virus.

The tests required several swabs, including nasal, eye, throat, and rectal, to be taken. Each test was sent to the state of Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services along with the Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for their results.

Photos: Zoo Miami Tigers Test Negative for Coronavirus

“Zoo Miami staff is being extremely vigilant in monitoring all its animals in light of this pandemic and the new information that is coming to light regarding an animal’s ability to contract this disease,” communications director Ron Magill said in a statement. “We are taking a wide variety of measures to protect not only the animals at the zoo, but also the dedicated frontline staff that is caring for them each day.”

Magill added the tests given were not the same administered to humans and no kits earmarked for humans were used.

Zoo officials said a combination of the symptoms as well as recent news of tigers contracting the virus at zoos around the country made them make the decision to call for the testing to take place.