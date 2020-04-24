Miami-Dade

Zoo Miami Tigers Test Negative for Coronavirus

Officials from Zoo Miami said the animals were given the test after showing symptoms that have been associated with the virus

Zoo Miami

Several tigers living at a South Florida zoo were given tests this week that came back negative for coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic.

Officials from Zoo Miami said the animals were given the test after showing symptoms, including being lethargic and suffering from loss of appetite, that have been associated with the virus.

The tests required several swabs, including nasal, eye, throat, and rectal, to be taken. Each test was sent to the state of Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services along with the Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for their results.

Local

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Domestic Violence Nonprofit Sees Jump in Calls During Pandemic

Photos: Zoo Miami Tigers Test Negative for Coronavirus

“Zoo Miami staff is being extremely vigilant in monitoring all its animals in light of this pandemic and the new information that is coming to light regarding an animal’s ability to contract this disease,” communications director Ron Magill said in a statement. “We are taking a wide variety of measures to protect not only the animals at the zoo, but also the dedicated frontline staff that is caring for them each day.”

Magill added the tests given were not the same administered to humans and no kits earmarked for humans were used.

Zoo officials said a combination of the symptoms as well as recent news of tigers contracting the virus at zoos around the country made them make the decision to call for the testing to take place.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeall about animalsZoo Miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us