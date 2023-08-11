Zoo Miami welcomes ‘Winston', a cheetah cub, to its ambassador team

On June 14th, Zoo Miami welcomed a cheetah cub to its Zoo Miami Cheetah Ambassador Program.
“Winston Eugene Portland III,” or “Winston” for short, was born in May at the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.
After spending time in a secluded quarantine upon arrival at Zoo Miami, where specialists where ensuring his health and development, he is now cleared and will soon be making appearances to the public.
