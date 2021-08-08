Long Lines at Testing Sites As Florida Becomes The New COVID Epicenter

"Let’s get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on," CDC Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on Meet The Press, making another push for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

"What happens if you allow the virus to freely circulate, there's a tenant that everybody knows in Virology," Fauci explained, "a virus will not mutate unless you allow it to replicate. So if you allow the virus to freely circulate and not try and stop it sooner or later there is a likelihood that you will get another variant that could, I'm not saying it will, that could be more problematic than the delta.”

Many people like Johnny Suarez were hesitant to get the COVID shot when it first came out, but his desire to travel abroad helped him make the decision to get the vaccine now.

“People are getting sick and we want to travel abroad," Suarez said, "like we want to go to Jerusalem and you can’t go into Jerusalem if you aren’t fully vaccinated. Israel won’t let you in.”

According to Nomi Health, while testing volumes in Miami-Dade county continue to grow by up to 10 percent at most sites, the volume of vaccinations remains relatively flat.

“I’ve seen the difference between people non-vaccinated when they got sick, some of them they don't make it," said Evelyn Suarez. "And some of the people vaccinated, they could get it the COVID, but it is different. They could handle it at home like a regular flu.”

Dr. Fauci believes more people will be inclined to get the vaccine once it has full FDA approval. He also says he supports local vaccine mandates.

"It is as we've said a pandemic and an outbreak of the unvaccinated," Fauci said. "If you are vaccinated you are very well protected against getting infected."

There are currently seven sites in Broward specifically for testing and 28 testing sites in Miami Dade and the County is looking to add more as cases keep shooting up.

For a full list of testing and vaccination sites click here.