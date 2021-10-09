News

Miami-Dade

Man Accused of Throwing Brick Into Miami Beach Home While 2 Young Children Slept Arrested

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threw a brick through a window of a home in Miami Beach Thursday. The brick landed just feet from where a 4-year-old and an infant were sleeping.

The suspect, William Watson, 30, is now facing charges of criminal mischief and deadly missile throw.

William Watson

According to police, Watson was seen on CCTV walking south with no shirt on when he suddenly stopped and threw a small brick paver through the window. The scene was also caught on a baby cam in the children's room.

The children were not hurt.

After a flyer was sent department-wide, an officer identified Watson from previous encounters and probable cause for his arrest was established, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Beacharrest
