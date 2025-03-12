Man arrested after he allegedly molested girl in lazy river at Orlando resort

A man was arrested at an Orlando resort after he allegedly molested a girl in a lazy river.

William Chatel, 72, is accused of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. He is from Rhode Island and was allegedly staying at Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Chatel was swimming in the lazy river when he allegedly touched a young girl on Sunday. She thought he had touched her lower back, and just tried to avoid him.

That girl said Chatel swam up to her again on Monday and allegedly "grabbed" her "buttocks and squeezed it and tickled it while underwater," citing a report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A redacted report says someone, likely the child, left the water crying hysterically to her mother, who called the sheriff's office.

According to authorities, someone kept an eye on the man while they waited for deputies. A person also shared videos of the man that allegedly "showed the male approach young female children in the lazy river, mostly while alone and appeared to swim up to them and reach/paddle underwater toward the children."

Detectives were made aware of a possible second victim in the pool, but it's unclear if Chatel will be facing further charges.

He was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek said in a statement: "The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. We have and will continue to work closely with law enforcement, and the guest alleged to have been involved in this incident is no longer welcomed at any of our resort properties."