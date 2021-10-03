Man Dead After Shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A heavy police presence was seen in Fort Lauderdale Sunday after a shooting left one man dead. The incident took place at approximately 5:43 p.m. around the 2300 block of NW 13th Court.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene where one victim was pronounced dead on the scene by FLFR.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Domonic Fleming.

Fort Lauderdale PD says the victim was shot in the roadway while riding his motorcycle with a large group of other motorcycles and ATVs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.