Man Who Pulled Gun on MLK Protesters and Shouted Racial Slurs Claims He Was The Victim

Both Mark Bartlett and his fiancé, who was with him during the incident in Brickell back on MLK Day in 2019, took the stand Thursday.

His fiancé testified that they were actually the victims and that they were being held hostage when the mostly juvenile protesters were blocking traffic on the Brickell Avenue bridge.

The fiancé claimed she didn’t see Bartlett pull out a gun on the protesters.

"I never new he had a gun in the hand," Dana Scalione, the defendant’s fiancé said.

Cell phone video of the incident that day shows Bartlett with a gun in his hand and his fiancé in the video.

In the video, Bartlett is heard using racial slurs at the protesters.

There were also dozens of other people there that day who were stuck in traffic due to the protest.

In court, the prosecution played a 911 call from a witness who was in their car that day.

"There's a guy with a gun," can be heard on the call.

The defense is using Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law in this case to exonerate Bartlett.