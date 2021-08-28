Memorial Held For Miami Beach Officer Eddie Perez, Who Died of COVID-19

Friends, family, law enforcement and first responders paid their respects to Miami Beach police officer Edward Perez Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

55 year-old Perez was a 25 year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department. He’s survived by his wife and daughter.

Officer Perez died from complications of COVID-19.

“This is saying goodbye to a beloved officer, father, husband and just a pillar in the community. Somebody who helped keep the streets of Miami Beach safe,” Richard Clements, Miami Beach Police Chief said.

Officer Perez is one of five South Florida law enforcement officers to die from COVID-19 in a span of just ten days.

“If all of our officers had Eddie’s heart and his drive and desire, we would be the perfect police department,” Clements said.

In just over a week first responders in South Florida lost four other officers.

Coral Springs Police Sergeant Patrick “Pat” Madison, a decorated 15-year member of the Coral Springs Police Department died August 20.

Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and died from complications related to the virus on August 14. She was just 27 years old.

West Palm Beach officer Robert Williams died on August 16 after contracting the virus and experiencing complications.

Florida Highway Patrol trooper Lazaro Febles died on August 14.