Miami-Dade County School Board Orders Review After School Bus Fights

The Miami-Dade County School Board voted and approved for the superintendent to conduct a comprehensive review of transportation guidelines regarding school buses.

Chair, Ms. Maria Teresa Rojas, directed Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres to produce the report and provide recommendations, if any. The report is due by April 14.

In a strategic plan document, the review states it seeks an, "Evaluation of current procedures, protocols, policies, professional development offerings for bus drivers, bus aides, and school site administrators, governing the safe transportation of students while they ride M-DCPS buses."

The new assignment for the Superintendent was developed after a 9-year-old girl was repeatedly punched by a 15-year-old boy. The incident happened on Feb. 1 on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead and was caught on cellphone video. The district says this incident is still under investigation.

The 15-year-old admitted to investigators that he struck the girl several times in the head because she got into an altercation with his brother, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools responded stating, " The Miami-Dade Schools Police has taken swift action and is continuously assisting in the investigation to ensure that the unfortunate events are accurate, securing any additional information available as to what led to these unruly actions, and determining what future recommendations for consideration by the School Board may be taken."