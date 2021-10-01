Miami-Dade Has Distributed 100% of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

Miami-Dade County has distributed 100 percent of the $60.8 million received for emergency rental assistance under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release.

Nationwide, less than 30% of rental assistance funds have been distributed to tenants and landlords in need.

The funds for landlords and tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic has helped keep over 6,000 vulnerable families in their homes, according to the release.



Reaching 100 percent distribution by September 30 allows Miami-Dade County to avoid recapture of unused funds and qualifies the county to receive additional assistance from funds that have been swept from jurisdictions that did not reach a 65 percent obligation rate.

The release said the county will continue to offer emergency rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.