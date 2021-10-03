Miya Marcano Family Looking for Justice Takes Aim at Security Where She Lived

The family of slain college student Miya Marcano is calling for justice in the wake of her death and taking aim at the apartment complex where she lived.

"We believe that this apartment complex was negligent in a number of things that they did," Marcano family attorney Daryl K. Washington said at a news conference with the family Sunday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Washington said the family plans to "hold those responsible accountable" in her death.

Orange County investigators said they believed the prime suspect Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments where Marcano lived and worked, used a master key fob to enter her first floor apartment.

Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide September 27th.

Marcano’s body was found in a wooded area in Orlando Saturday.

In a statement last week, the company that owns the Arden Villas apartment complex said all potential employees undergo criminal background checks, and no records of burglary or sexual assault appeared for Caballero.

Following Marcano's disappearance, apartment complex management said they added a security guard, changed maintenance policy and are reviewing their security apparatus.

Marcano’s death has residents in the area on edge.

“Everything that we’ve been seeing here just shows we are not really safe here," said area resident Hannah Holmes.

“There’s a bone to pick with the entire management here which I believe is going to be addressed and I don’t think they’re going to allow anyone to feel unsafe,” resident Mia Ross said. “Unfortunately, I feel like we are feeling unsafe,” she said.

At the press conference, Washington also spoke about the foundation the Marcano family plans to start.

"So it's just a number of things that this family want to do to make sure that Miya's death is not in vain," Washington said.

"They also want to use this as an opportunity to change laws. One of those being the how they do background checks on maintenance directors," he said.