Multiple People Rescued From Sinking Boat in Pompano Beach

A boat sank off Pompano Beach near Hillsboro Inlet, after it began taking on water Sunday. A witness says he believes 14 people who were on the boat were all rescued.

It happened around 4:30pm today about 3 miles off shore.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One witness said the boat ran over its anchor line, which brought it under water.

“It looked like they ran over their anchor and the anchor dragged their boat down to the water,” witness Frank Frione said.

Frione was on a fishing charter when he saw a boat nearby sinking.

“We threw out life jackets we threw everything we could overboard," Frione said. "There were children on board that vessel and that was a very scary situation because children were involved.”

Cell phone video caught by Frione as the boat sank shows the boat tilted on its side.

Broward Sheriff's Office and Good Samaritans responded first and handled the search and rescue.

One woman is heard trying to console the passengers of the sinking boat. "It's alright. These things happen," the woman says in the video.

The boat owners are working on a commercial salvage plan to get the boat out of the water, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard says they will do the investigation after boat is salvaged.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.