1 Dead, 1 Critical in Second Shooting at Grambling State University

One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday at Grambling State University in Louisiana just days after a person was killed in a similar incident on campus.
A shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the quad area at Grambling State University, located between Monroe and Shreveport, according to a statement from the school Sunday. One person, who was not an enrolled student, died and seven others were injured, authorities said.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
One person is in critical condition and the others suffered non-life threatening injuries according to Louisiana State Police.
Read the full story at NBCNews.com.