2 Dead, 6 Injured in Stabbing Attack Along Las Vegas Strip

Eight people were stabbed, two fatally, in an attack just before noon Thursday in Las Vegas, police said.

The attack occurred in front of the Wynn casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

A suspect was in custody, said police, who urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

#BREAKING At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/WegbwHZRf8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2022

A large kitchen knife was recovered, police said, NBC News reported.

This is a developing story