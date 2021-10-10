1 Dead, at Least 14 Hurt in Shooting at Minnesota Bar, Police Say

Police in Minnesota say that one person is dead and at least 14 others were injured after a shooting at a bar in the state's capital.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to a bar in the 200 block of West Seventh Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found what they described as a “chaotic scene,” with at least 15 people having suffered gunshot wounds.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead, and 14 other victims were transported to area hospitals. Police say the injuries of those victims do not appear to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

An investigation remains ongoing into the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time.