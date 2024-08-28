Air travel

1 person hospitalized after turbulence forces United flight headed to Chicago to land in Memphis

The flight diverted to Memphis International Airport, where one person was hospitalized after severe turbulence

By The Associated Press and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, because of severe turbulence, officials said.

The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the Memphis Fire Department said in separate statements.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The turbulence happened while the airplane's seat belt sign was on, United said.

"I travel a lot, but I've never had a flight like this," passenger Gustavo Nouel told NBC Chicago.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The Memphis Fire Department said six other people declined treatment and transport to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

One passenger told NBC Chicago that a flight attendant nearly hit the ceiling during the turbulence.

"People were really hurt. We have stains all over our clothes because of food going everywhere," passenger Patrick Froh said. "It was one of the most traumatic things."

U.S. & World

Colorado 2 hours ago

Colorado dog breeder's suspicious death linked to missing Doberman puppies

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump team downplays Arlington ‘incident' in an effort to minimize political fallout

Chicago-based United said the 737-900ER aircraft had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The airplane was scheduled to resume its flight to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Air travel
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us