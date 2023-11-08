10 Gambino crime family members arrested on racketeering, other charges: Prosecutors

What to Know Ten members of the Gambino crime family in Brooklyn were arrested and charged with a plethora of crimes including racketeering, extortion, witness retaliation, in their alleged efforts to control New York’s carting and demolition industries, prosecutors say

In addition, federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Italian law enforcement arrested six members of the mob there in coordination with the actions of the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn

Four of the accused are alleged to have demanded money from an unnamed person who ran a carting business by threatening him with a bat, setting fire to the steps of his house, damaging one of his trucks, and assaulting an associate

Ten men linked to the Gambino crime family were arrested for allegedly using baseball bats and other intimidation tactics to muscle into New York City garbage hauling and demolition businesses, authorities said Wednesday.

The men associated with the infamous Brooklyn crime syndicate were arrested and charged on a 16-count indictment unsealed in federal court, which includes allegations of racketeering conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation, and union-related crimes "committed in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries," according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In addition, federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Italian law enforcement arrested six members of the mob there in coordination with the actions of the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

According to prosecutors, the 10 arrested are:

Joseph Lanni, also known as "Joe Brooklyn" and "Mommino," an alleged captain in the Gambino organized crime family

Diego "Danny" Tantillo

Angelo Gradilone, also known as "Fifi," an alleged Gambino soldier

James LaForte, an alleged Gambino soldier

Vito Rappa, an alleged U.S.-based Sicilian Mafia member and Gambino associate

Francesco Vicari, also known as “Uncle Ciccio,” an alleged U.S.-based Sicilian Mafia associate and Gambino associate

Salvatore DiLorenzo, an alleged Gambino associate

Robert Brooke, an alleged Gambino associate

Kyle Johnson, also known as “Twin"

Vincent Minsquero, also known as “Vinny Slick”

Tantillo, Rappa, Vicari, and Johnson are alleged to have demanded money from an unnamed person who ran a carting business by threatening him with a bat, setting fire to the steps of his house, damaging one of his trucks, and assaulting an associate.

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. "Today’s arrests reflect the commitment of this Office and our law enforcement partners, both here and abroad, to keep our communities safe by the complete dismantling of organized crime.”

Rappa is alleged to have said that Vicari “acted like the Last of the Samurai” in threatening to cut the unnamed carting business owner in half if he didn’t make extortionate payments commonly referred to as "tribute" on a FBI recorded call.

Prosecutors also allege “Tantillo arranged for Gradilone to receive a 'no-show' job at a construction company with which Tantillo was associated, which enabled Gradilone to receive paychecks and union health benefits to which he was not entitled."

They say, “DiLorenzo provided Rappa with a “no-show” job at DiLorenzo’s demolition company so that Rappa could receive paychecks and union health benefits, among other benefits.”

In a detention memo prosecutors say that Tantillo received $50,000 in direct payment from owners of a demolition company in 2019. And in 2020, they say Tantillo’s demands became more contentions with prosecutors alleging he attacked an employee with a hammer who was taken to the hospital.

After the assault occurred, another mob associate, Johnson, texted Tantillo the following:

Prosecutors say they were able to capture text messages and photos from October 17, 2019 when Tantillo and LaForte were “made” or inducted into the Gambino crime family.

Rappa allegedly texted Tantillo saying: “Good morning Dani have a great day so happy for your new job and when you sign the contract even if I’m not there is like I am very proud good luck !!”

Tantillio then responded: “Ty Vito I really wish you were there since you were one of the people help me get this contract. I hope we continue getting more work and everything gets even better than before. Ty as always.”

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had hired or been assigned attorneys by early Wednesday afternoon.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said in a statement, “today’s arrests should serve as a warning to others who believe they can operate in plain sight with apparent impunity – the NYPD and our law enforcement partners exist to shatter that notion.”