A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas, according to police.

The unidentified boy was hospitalized Monday after a shark attacked his right leg while he participated in what authorities said was a “Shark Tank” exhibition at a local resort on Paradise Island.

"I'm a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As for how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News on Tuesday.

Skippings added she couldn't explain what protections were in place at the "Shark Tank" expedition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The boy was taken to the hospital and listed as stable, police said.

Police did not identify the resort, but Atlantis Paradise Island offers shark experiences on site. The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.